MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel approves plan to link settlements in occupied East JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 9, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest So the Jews outsmarted you Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Dems Need To Make Midterms Single-Issue Election next article White House seeks to fabricate lower COVID-19 hospitalization numbers The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with US Navy in Persian Gulf Re: Ex-Israel, Palestine officials propose new two-state solution, allowing settlers to remain Re: Israel approves plan to link settlements in occupied East Jerusalem Re: Israel set to ‘punish’ Amnesty International in wake of apartheid report – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel approves plan to link settlements in occupied East Jerusalem Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email