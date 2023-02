it was known as Operation Ajax and Kermit Roosevelt had a published book detailing his account of the operation and his role in it.

it’s hilarious and brought to mind the writings of Hunter Thompson.

but that Eisenhower and the Dulles brothers went ahead with the British plan that Truman had indignantly rejected two years earlier

does nothing to change that Iran was still controlled by the aristocracy ( of which Mossadegh was a member).





Source link