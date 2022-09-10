Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor

Time ‘Too Painful’ to Remember

By Ari L. Goldman

Nov. 10, 1988

It was the 50th anniversary of Kristallnacht. Thousands of people flocked to commemorative services in synagogues, churches and public squares across the United States.

Lined Up Before Machine Guns

Morris Hubert, an 82-year-old retired butcher, was also arrested on Kristallnacht as he drove a car near his home in Frankfurt. ”The Nazis lined up 50 of us before the machine guns,” he said. ”The commandant was called away to take a phone call. We waited. When he returned he sent us away. I still do not know why.”

Later, Mr. Hubert was sent to Buchenwald. ”In the camp there was a cage with a bear and an eagle,” he said. ”Every day, they would throw a Jew in there. The bear would tear him apart and the eagle would pick at his bones.” ”But that’s unbelievable,” whispered a visitor. ”It is unbelievable,” said Mr. Hubert, ”but it happened.”

— The New York Times, November 10, 1988, Section A, Page 10

Source: https://www.nytimes.COM/1988/11/10/world/time-too-painful-to-remember.html

Printed version of article: https://a.disquscdn.COM/uploads/mediaembed/images/2266/7245/original.jpg