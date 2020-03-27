close
ASIAN (E)

China describes signing of Taipei Act by Donald Trump as an act of hegemony

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 14 views
004fb912-7015-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_202947.JPG




Beijing has condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to sign into law an act designed to bolster Taiwan’s diplomatic standing in the world, describing it as an act of hegemony.“China expresses its strong indignation and firmly opposes the bill,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a press conference on Friday.The legislation, he said, “blatantly obstructs other sovereignties from developing legitimate diplomatic relations with China, which is an act of hegemony” adding that it…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response