



In a peaceful protest, the Winnemem Wintu call out the U.S. government for its refusal to acknowledge the destruction caused by Shasta Dam. The protest at the Shasta Dam Visitor Center reveals the Winnemem Wintu’s ongoing reality. They are ignored and later a security guard threatens to forcibly remove them.

Shasta Lake, CA — The Winnemem Wintu and allies protest the lack of information about the harm caused by Shasta Dam. September 25, 2019. Tom Levy/The Spiritual Edge

A Prayer for Salmon is an 11 part audio documentary series from KALW’s that tells the story of the Winnemem Wintu people and their clash with Northern California’s Shasta Dam. The dam’s construction turned California into an agricultural powerhouse. It also left the Winnemem Wintu displaced and without say over their land. The series details their fight to resist a proposed Shasta Dam Enlargement Project. It also highlights the Winnemem Wintu’s aspirations to return Chinook salmon to their homeland on the McCloud River, a major tributary of the dam.

The post A Prayer For Salmon: Chapter 1. A Protest at Shasta Dam appeared first on Native Voice One, by Nola Daves Moses.





