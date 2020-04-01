close
Zoom takes lead over Microsoft Teams as coronavirus keeps Americans at home

ASIAN (E)
Zoom Video Communications’ average user numbers in March were nearly three times that of its nearest rival Microsoft’s Teams, according to research firm Apptopia, as the coronavirus-driven stay-at-home lifted demand for video conferencing platforms.Daily US user volumes rose to a record 4.84 million on Monday for Zoom, as millions of children switched to virtual learning programmes and companies asked employees to work from home to contain the outbreak.Business-focused Teams was used by 1.56…



