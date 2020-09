Zhiyun Presents SMOOTH-XS, a New Colorful Alternative of SMOOTH-X







Intellasia East Asia News

A new member to Zhiyun’s stylish, foldable, extendable, and affordable smartphone gimbal series

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Zhiyun, the world’s most popular gimbal brand for c…





Source link