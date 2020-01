zGlue Launches ChipBuilder Pro to Quickly and Easily Enable the Next…





New Chip Design and Manufacturing Package Lets Entrepreneurs and Developers of All Experience Levels Design, Code and Make Smart Devices for Home, Entertainment, Health and More

(PRWeb January 03, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/zglue_launches_chipbuilder_pro_to_quickly_and_easily_enable_the_next_generation_of_consumer_experiences_on_iot_and_ai_powered_devices/prweb16812733.htm





Source link