Zero new domestic coronavirus cases in China for first time since epidemic began







Mainland China has reported zero new domestic infections of coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak began.The National Health Commission said it was also the first time Hubei province – where the disease first emerged – recorded no new cases either domestically or from abroad. Nationwide, there were 34 new infections, all of them from overseas.The number of new deaths was down to single digits, with just eight reported, bringing the total death toll to 3,245. The commission said 23…







Source link