Zendaya Responds After Landing In Scandal Accusing Her Of Promoting Drug Use And Addiction

‘Last month, national anti-drug information program DARE released a statement criticizing the HBO series Euphoria, by saying that the drama “chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use.” Now, the star of the show, Zendaya, has responded to their comments,’ The Shade Room said.

In a recent interview with @entertainmentweekly, Zendaya said, ‘Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.’



As previously reported, in a statement, the program said, ‘Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse.’

Someone said: ‘No one that watches Euphoria decides that they want to do drugs afterwards. That show quite literally does the opposite of glorifying them.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Not glorifying it but this is a real reality of wtf goes on!’

Somoene else said: ‘if anything, episode 5 should be played in the d.a.r.e program to show what it does to the user and everyone surrounding.’

A follower posted this: ‘Glorifying?! Rue got me never wanting to take a drug ever again.’

