Young woman from mainland China robbed and beaten after two men break into her hotel room in Hong Kong







Hong Kong police were investigating after a 21-year-old woman reported that she had been robbed of belongings worth HK$15,000 and beaten in her hotel room on Sunday.The woman, from mainland China, called police at about 2pm, saying two young men in their 20s had broken into her room at Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai and then beat her up.She said HK$10,000 (US$1,282) in cash and a gold necklace worth HK$5,000 were taken.The victim told police her hands and back were painful and there…







