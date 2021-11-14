Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for world’s largest orchestra







Venezuela on Saturday attempted to break the Guinness record for the world’s largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes.The attempt, by the country’s National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras, known as “The System”, would beat a Russian record set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days.“The System” counts some 350,000 children and youths among its rank, playing in a network of 180 orchestras.Saturday’s…







Source link