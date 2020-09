ASIAN (B) Yili rises to global top 5 in Rabobank 2020 Global Top 20 Dairy Report, strengthens #1 spot among Asian dairy producers ASIAN (B) by 13 views Google +

Pinterest





Intellasia East Asia News Marks the highest ranking ever achieved by an Asian dairy producer Reflects Yili’s continuing efforts in quality assurance, trust from consumers, and strong corporate governance HOHHOT, China, Sept. 1, 20…



Source link