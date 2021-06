Yili Reports Strong Progress on Biodiversity Protection and Sustainability at the Warm-up Event of the 2021 BBF







Intellasia East Asia News

KUNMING, China, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On June 6, 2021, the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (SCBD) and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment hosted the warm-up event of the 2021 B…





Source link