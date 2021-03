yellowHEAD’s Technology Platform Named Marketing Solution of the Year…





yellowHEAD was recognized for its innovative technology platform, Alison, which delivers AI-driven insights to maximize ad creative performance

(PRWeb March 24, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/yellowheads_technology_platform_named_marketing_solution_of_the_year_in_2021_data_breakthrough_awards/prweb17806413.htm





