Consumers are advised to immediately stop using these products until they register with YGG and download the firmware update which will eliminate the overheating issue

(PRWeb March 17, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/yamaha_guitar_group_announces_corrective_action_required_to_eliminate_overheating_during_charging_in_line_6_relay_g10_wireless_products/prweb16988573.htm





Source link