Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China’s Inner Mongolia







Intellasia East Asia News

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 15th Alxa Festival kicked off on Oct. 1, 2020 in the Alxa League of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, attracting many off-road players, enthusiasts and tourists. …





Source link