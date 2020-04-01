close
ASIAN (E)

Xi Jinping tells China to stay on guard over coronavirus as country seeks to restart economy

ASIAN (E) by admin
7da844b2-7414-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_215650.jpg




Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned people to remain on guard against the spread of Covid-19 by silent carriers and from overseas as the country tries to get its economy going again.“[We] must specifically strengthen our work to manage asymptomatic cases and impose suitable precautionary measures on all areas of business recovery and social life,” he told the provincial party committee of Zhejiang, state news agency Xinhua reported.“[We] must see restricting imported cases as the most…



