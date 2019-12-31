Xi Jinping says he ‘sincerely hopes for best’ for Hong Kong in New Year’s Eve message





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China “sincerely hopes for the best” for Hong Kong, urging the city to strive for stability.Delivering his New Year’s Eve speech on state television, Xi said the city could only thrive if the unrest ended.“Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can there be a home where people can live and work peacefully and happily?” Xi said. “[We] sincerely hope for the best for Hong Kong and our compatriots in Hong Kong.”He also said that building…







