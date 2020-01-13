Wuhan pneumonia: Thailand confirms first case of virus outside China







Thai authorities on Monday confirmed the first case outside China of a patient infected with the novel virus behind the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak.The woman, 61, identified as a Chinese tourist from the city in central Hubei province, has been hospitalised in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok since January 8, but is now recovering, according to Bloomberg and Thai media outlets.With genetic details, Hong Kong to rush new test for Wuhan virusThe news came as Hong Kong health officials on Monday…







