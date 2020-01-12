close
ASIAN (E)

Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong set to develop new test for mystery virus after obtaining genetic sequence from mainland China

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 56 views
a39b40fe-3533-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_204918.JPG




Hong Kong is set to race against time to develop diagnostic tests for the mystery strain of pneumonia that has claimed its first fatality on the mainland, after the city obtains the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus from Chinese authorities.A team of Hong Kong experts, meanwhile, will on Monday fly to Wuhan – ground zero of the outbreak – in Hubei province to meet health officials there and get first-hand information on the disease and control measures implemented.The latest development…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response