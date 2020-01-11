close
ASIAN (E)

Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong health minister assures public that city is prepared with enough hospital masks and isolation beds

Hong Kong’s health minister has sought to reassure residents that the city is prepared to handle possible cases of the new strain of pneumonia from Wuhan, citing mask stocks and 1,400 isolation beds in public hospitals, after the virus claimed the first life on the mainland on Saturday.No confirmed infection has been reported in Hong Kong, but hospitals have handled 54 suspected cases of people with respiratory problems after returning from the mainland city. Of those, 31 have been discharged…



