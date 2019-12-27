close
Wreckage of Hawaii tour helicopter found, as rescuers hunt for survivors

The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii was found on Friday in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai, authorities said.Officials said in a news release that they are sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors of the crash.Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers after it was reported overdue from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening. Two passengers…



