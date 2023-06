World’s First High-Reliability Robotic Picking Cell for Transparent…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/worlds_first_high_reliability_robotic_picking_cell_for_transparent_poly_bags_to_be_unveiled_at_automatica/prweb19413620.htm

Four leading automation providers connect next-generation camera, vision AI and hybrid gripper to solve major e-commerce fulfillment bottleneck