World’s costliest offices are poised to enter tenants’ market as Hong Kong businesses reel from coronavirus, protest movement

Hong Kong’s notoriously pricey office rental sector is fast becoming a tenants’ market as last year’s protest movement and the current coronavirus pandemic have prompted struggling companies to bail on their leases.A huge increase in firms, from co-working space providers to finance companies and retailers, abandoning their offices before the contracts expire has helped free up space and contributed to a fall in rental rates.“Given that real estate is one of the single largest costs in…



