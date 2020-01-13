close
Worker robbed at knifepoint for three straight nights as trio target dodgy diesel refuelling station in Hong Kong

A 66-year-old worker at a makeshift refuelling station in Hong Kong was robbed at knifepoint for the third night in a row, with three men stealing HK$1,000 (US$128) in the early hours of Monday.The worker – Kwan Chung-chow – was held up under the Ching Cheong Road flyover in Cheung Sha Wan.Police said HK$17,700 was taken in the previous two incidents in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday. A police source said each robbery involved three men, whose descriptions were similar in all three…



