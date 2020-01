With a $1 million National Science Foundation grant, a WPI-led team will study new computer interfaces specific to sign language that could increase educational access and lifelong learning. (PRWeb January 08, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/worcester_polytechnic_institute_to_help_develop_novel_sign_language_technology/prweb16822540.htm



