Women invasively examined at Doha airport sue Qatar in Australia







A group of women subjected to invasive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer said on Monday.Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom.The incident caused outrage, and fuelled concerns about Qatar’s treatment of women as…







Source link