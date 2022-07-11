Woman uses US Supreme Court ruling on abortion ban to appeal road fine

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Woman uses US Supreme Court ruling on abortion ban to appeal road fineNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on July 11, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … passenger after last month’s US Supreme Court ruling on Roe v Wade … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Palestine hands bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist to US for examination next article FitnessOnDemand Launches Turnkey Virtual Fitness Station at IHRSA The author comredg you might also like Kamala Harris Sidesteps Question on Red Flag Law Failure, Pushes Gun Control Instead Joe Biden's unlikely plan to allow abortion across the U.S. Joe Biden, 79, reveals he's taken the toe clamps off his bike after falling off last month White House ‘listless and lost’ and other commentary Pro Abortion Protestors Stage Sit-In at White House (photos) Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email