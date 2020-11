Mina offers verifying vote counts as a future use case for zk-SNARKs to increase transparency and build trust in our electoral process (PRWeb November 02, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/with_trust_in_democratic_elections_at_an_all_time_low_in_the_us_mina_proposes_a_solution_for_verifying_vote_counts/prweb17515858.htm



