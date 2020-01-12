close
With Hunger Games salutes, thousands of defiant Thais join ‘run against dictatorship’

Around 10,000 Thais joined a so-called “Run Against Dictatorship” on Sunday, shouting slogans and wielding three-finger salutes from the Hunger Games films in what was believed to be the largest show of political defiance since the 2014 coup.The runners massed before dawn in a Bangkok park for the event to take a stand against the government, which is led by former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha and backed by a parliament stacked with MPs loyal to the military.The run was led by Thanathorn…



