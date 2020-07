Published July 11, 2020

5,781 recoveries, 56 new cases, and 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as 57-weekend lockdown takes effect

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 56 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 10 more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 396 as of Friday.





