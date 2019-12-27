close
ASIAN (E)

With China, the US must avoid a repeat of its disastrous war in Afghanistan

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 35 views
0dc249c6-27ee-11ea-9939-941d1970c7f1_image_hires_033130.jpg




In 1953, while studying agriculture at the University of Maryland, I received a draft notice. Like thousands of young Americans, I was being drafted by the United States for service in the Korean war. Although I was not an American citizen at the time, the military planned to use my Chinese-language skills by having me interrogate captured Chinese soldiers detained in South Korea.That war ended in June 1953, before I could fulfil such a function. It would be the last time American and Chinese…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response