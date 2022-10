Digiarty Software announces a major update for its flagship WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, enhancing the support of advanced encoder such as VP9, AV1 and HEVC and improving the video conversion…

(PRWeb October 26, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/winx_hd_video_converter_deluxe_cements_the_support_of_vp9_av1_and_hevc_advanced_encoders/prweb18982141.htm





Source link