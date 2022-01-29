Winter Olympics-related Covid-19 cases tick up as more teams arrive in China





Three dozen more cases of Covid-19 have been detected among Olympic Games-related personnel in China, seven of them within the event’s “closed loop”, organisers said on Saturday.The Beijing Winter Olympics organising committee said 29 of the 36 positive cases were among 1,418 Olympic-related arrivals at Beijing Capital International Airport on Friday. Of those, 19 were athletes or team officials, and 10 were “other stakeholders” – a category that includes the media and Games partners.The…







Source link