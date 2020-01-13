‘Win hearts and minds’ by helping Hong Kong students find jobs in China





Guangdong can help Hong Kong students studying in the southern Chinese province find work in the Greater Bay Area to help win the hearts and minds of young people in the city, an adviser to the provincial government has proposed.Gordon Lam, a Hong Kong member of the Guangdong Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, submitted a proposal to the advisory body calling on the provincial government to set up an employment support agency for Hong Kong students.“The provincial united front…







