William Lai tipped to be DPP’s presidential candidate after Tsai Ing-wen’s Taiwan poll victory





Taiwan’s vice-president-elect William Lai Ching-te has been tipped to be the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate four years from now following Tsai Ing-wen’s election victory on Saturday.Seven months ago, Lai was a bitter opponent of Tsai, seeking to replace her as the self-governed island’s leader by winning the ruling DPP’s presidential primary races.But Lai, a 60-year-old political star who almost sparked infighting within the DPP, is now in political…







Source link