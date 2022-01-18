close
Will the Tonga volcano eruption have ripple effects on the global climate?

The huge volcanic eruption in the Pacific island nation of Tonga on the weekend may not have been big enough to affect global climate but volcanic eruptions are an underestimated natural cause of climate variability, scientists said.The massive underwater eruption on Saturday is believed to be the biggest in the world in three decades, cutting communication with the nation and sending large waves across the Pacific.Wei Ke, an associate professor on atmospheric science at the Chinese Academy of…



