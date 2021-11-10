Will Taiwanese silkworm pet food prove to be the cat’s whiskers?





Licking its lips imperiously, a ginger cat mops up every last morsel of food from its curly whiskers, clearly undaunted by its supper’s rather unusual base ingredient – silkworm pupae.The 15 feline residents of the Mao Thai Thai cat cafe in Taiwan are among the taste testers sampling a new cat food developed by silkworm experts.As well as making use of what was previously just a by-product of silk production, the scientists say the food eliminates harmful intestinal bacteria – with the added…







