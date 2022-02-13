Will Hong Kong chief executive election end up a one-person show? That could be what Beijing prefers, say some in pro-establishment camp







In the second of a three-part series on Hong Kong’s coming chief executive election, Gary Cheung and Natalie Wong examine why Beijing is taking its time indicating its preferred candidate. The first part can be found here.With just a week to go before the nomination period for Hong Kong’s chief executive election opens, the political atmosphere in the city is so quiet that some expect the next leader to win without a contest.Unlike previous elections where candidates were known months in…







Source link