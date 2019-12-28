Will China’s new climate negotiator Zhao Yingmin be a breath of fresh air?







China’s new chief climate negotiator Zhao Yingmin has taken on the role at a time when the country’s policies are likely to face intense scrutiny in the year ahead.The failure to reach agreement at the UN talks in Madrid this month is likely to heighten calls for someone to take the lead after the United States pulled out of a global agreement to limit emissions.With scientists warning that the world is heating up more quickly than previously forecast, Beijing’s decisions could now prove…







Source link