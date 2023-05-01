Wildflowers, eagles and Native history: can this California ridge be protected?





Described as a ‘botanical wonderland’, the rocky ridge is home to more than 30 species of rare plants and Indigenous village sites

Molok Luyuk, a 11-mile (18km) rocky ridge just north of San Francisco, is a rare, idiosyncratic landscape. Purple and yellow wildflowers bloom against green and brown hillsides. Dark rock formations extend against lush cypress groves.

Located along California’s inner coast ridge, “it’s a beautiful area, secluded from development,” said James Kinter, tribal secretary of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation. “And for us, it’s more than just a natural environment.”

