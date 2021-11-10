Wild boar bites Hong Kong police officer, dies after plunging 10 metres from Tin Hau car park







A part-time Hong Kong police officer was knocked down and bitten in the right calf in an attack by a wild boar, which then fell to its death from the car park of a building in Tin Hau in the early hours of Wednesday.As of midday, the auxiliary officer was in stable condition at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam where he was receiving treatment, according to the force.The violent encounter followed police being called to a hillside near Tin Hau Temple Road, where an injured boar had been spotted…







