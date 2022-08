The Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Security Training Scholarship made possible by Google, Bloomberg and Meta is open for applications, entering its’ third year of growing the cyber workforce.

(PRWeb August 18, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/wicys_3rd_annual_security_training_scholarship_open_for_applications/prweb18851599.htm





Source link