Why screening Xi-Biden summit for harmony may be mission virtually impossible





When US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have their long-anticipated summit next week, one aspect – a sign of the times – will be missing compared with their past meetings.When they met previously, it was face to face – which usually allows scope to gauge the mood with clues from body language, facial expressions and chat on the sidelines. This time, it will be virtual, as has been customary for Xi’s interactions with foreign leaders during the pandemic.The pair will…







Source link