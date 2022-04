‘Why not me?’: the boot camp giving Indigenous women the tools to run for office





Indigenous women are underrepresented in the US Congress and other elected offices. The Native Action Network wants to change that

On a picturesque island just a 30-minute ferry ride from downtown Seattle, Juanita Perez described losing a recent race for a delegate seat for the Tlingit and Haida tribes:

“I didn’t have all the tools to do it the right way,” she said.

Continue reading…







Source link