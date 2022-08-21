NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Why is Hillary Clinton still a hawk?NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on August 21, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Obama made the mistake of intervening … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Activists demand justice after police assault Palestinian-American teen The author comredg you might also like All Republicans are now terrorists Sri Lankan envoy expresses gratitude to US Congress for interest in the island More money for IRS spurs conspiracy theories by Republicans of a ‘shadow army’ What Joe Biden has – and hasn’t – accomplished as president Cheney vows to fight other Republicans who embrace Trump’s election lie Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email