Why Hong Kong is among the best cities offering MBA and DBA degrees







Hong Kong’s professional education sector is still among the best in the world. The city’s status as an international metropolis puts its universities at an advantage when it comes to professional education, as the business world has become increasingly globalised.The city is home to some of the most prestigious and established, as well as up-and-coming, business schools in the world, offering great executive MBA (EMBA) and doctorate of business administration (DBA) degrees for experienced…







Source link