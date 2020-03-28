Why China’s digital divide, exposed by coronavirus crisis, is not going away any time soon







The coronavirus outbreak in mainland China highlighted the huge digital divide that exists between richer and poorer regions.When schools shut and online learning was made compulsory, many students living in remote areas found they didn’t have sufficient internet access.There were 1.6 billion mobile phone subscribers in China in 2019, with many people having more than one subscription, and optical fibre and 4G covered 98 per cent of the population, according to official data.These figures fail…







