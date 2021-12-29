Why China reacted so strongly to its Tiangong space station’s near-misses with Elon Musk’s satellites





The recent near-misses involving Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites and China’s Tiangong space station have highlighted Beijing’s concerns about space becoming weaponised.Chinese observers said Washington wants to maintain its dominance in space and warned that the South African-born entrepreneur’s company SpaceX, which has been given a contract to build a new satellite for the US military capable of tracking hypersonic missile launches, may form part of that strategy.China asks US to stop Elon…







Source link